PDP chief Tiong calls for calm in row over use of word ‘Allah’

KUCHING (Mar 17): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing has called a stop to the ongoing dispute over the use of the word ‘Allah’ by non-Muslims in order to keep the peace and harmony in the country.

“Let’s adopt a mutually inclusive approach and respect the High Court’s ruling. It is in line with our multicultural country with its diverse customs and harmonious coexistence of various ethnic groups,” he said, referring to the High Court decision on March 10 to allow non-Muslims to use the word ‘Allah’.

Tiong said that political parties and government leaders, in particular, should not aggravate the issue.

“I believe firmly that political parties and government leaders must refrain from airing this issue excessively. After all, a court judgement has been reached, but continuing to broadcast grievances would be counter-productive to a peaceful harmony in the country,” he said in a statement.

“We all need to stop fighting over the use of the word ‘Allah’ to avoid further unnecessary division. Let’s adopt a mutually inclusive approach and respect the High Court’s ruling.”

Tiong urged politicians from both sides of the divide to call for calm and not allow the issue to lead to more misunderstandings, contradictions or suspicions.

“As a country of diverse faiths and beliefs, Malaysia must strive to maintain the existing atmosphere of harmony and peaceful coexistence and respect. By building on mutual understanding among all ethnic groups, we will be able to protect the harmony and tranquility we enjoy now.

“Let us begin by not making further controversies out of the ruling, which would only serve to complicate the issue, and create misunderstandings between races and religions. This would cause social divisiveness, which would benefit no quarter,” said Tiong.