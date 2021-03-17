PH S’wak to CM: State your stance on Putrajaya’s decision to appeal ‘Allah’ ruling

MIRI (March 17): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak has called on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to state his stance with regards to the federal government’s decision to appeal the High Court’s decision that annulled a directive prohibiting Christians from using the word “Allah” in their religious education and books.

Its secretary Senator Alan Ling said it was imperative for Abang Johari to state his latest view and stance on the issue, given that he had previously said that there was no problem with the word “Allah” being used by the non-Muslims in the state.

“The state government’s official stance is most crucial and Sarawakians of all races are waiting for the wisdom and leadership of Abang Johari to respond. Hopefully he will not back down after joining Umno and PAS in the ruling coalition following the infamous ‘Sheraton Move’,” he said when contacted today.

Ling said many political leaders from Sabah and Sarawak, regardless of their political background, had urged the federal government to withdraw its appeal against the High Court’s recent ruling which allowed non-Muslims to use the word “Allah”.

“But the heavyweight figures like the CM (chief minister), DCMs (deputy chief ministers) and state ministers are lacking,” Ling added.

He pointed out that leaders were duty-bound to speak out without fear or favour, especially when the issue was related to race and religion which might affect the unity of the multi-religious and multi-racial country like Malaysia.

Ling was one of the signatories to the joint statement calling for federal government under Perikatan Nasional (PN) not to appeal against the High Court’s decision declaring the “Allah” ban as unconstitutional.

“Sarawak shall remain the beacon of hope in upholding the continuous use of the word ‘Allah’ by non-Muslims so as to preserve the decades long harmony and peace that we are enjoying in this multi-religion and multi-racial country,” he said.

On March 10, High Court judge, Judge Datuk Nor Bee Ariffin allowed a judicial review application by Sarawakian Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill on a 1986 circular that banned the Christians from using the word “Allah” in their publications.

The judge ruled that the ban on the use of the word “Allah” in Christian publications was unconstitutional and invalid, after 13 years of legal battle between the government and Jill Ireland, a Christian woman from Sarawak.

Nor Bee, in her decision, described the Home Ministry’s 1986 ban of “Allah” in Christians publications as unlawful and unconstitutional.