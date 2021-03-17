PM Muhyiddin becomes first person in M’sia to complete Covid-19 vaccine dosage

PUTRAJAYA (March 17): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin has received his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Putrajaya Health Clinic in Precinct 18 here, becoming the first person in Malaysia to complete the dosage for immunisation.

The prime minister was administered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine today, 21 days after he had received his first dose on Feb 24 to roll out the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Muhyiddin arrived at the clinic at about 3pm and scanned his MySejahtera code, before he was taken to the vaccination room for registration and to receive his vaccine shot.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also received his second vaccine jab today.

After receiving his second jab, Muhyiddin updated the MySejahtera app to show that he had completed his Covid-19 vaccine dosage.

He was then taken to a room and kept under observation for between 15 and 30 minutes to monitor for possible side effects due to allergy or other symptoms.

Apart from Muhyiddin and Dr Noor Hisham, four frontliners of the Health Ministry (MOH) also received their second dose of vaccine today.

They are Dr Tan Yee Ling, Sheilla Mellissa Sikin, Khairul Asraf Mohd Yasin and Clement a/l Marai Francis, who had also received their first dose on Feb 24.

Dr Tan, 30, is a medical officer of the Health Clinic in Precinct 9 here while Sheilla Mellissa, 31, is a nurse at the clinic.

Khairul Asraf, 44, is an assistant medical officer of the Putrajaya Health Office while Clement, 36, is a driver there.

The vaccination process was performed by Putrajaya District Health Office head nurse Lina Ibrahim and a nurse of the Precinct 9 Health Clinic, Mazirah Mokhtar, who were also the vaccinators who administered the first dose on Muhyiddin on Feb 24.

As of yesterday, 346,508 frontliners have received their first dose of the vaccine. – Bernama