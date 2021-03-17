Police deny interfering in illegal hunting probe

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali has strongly denied any interference by the police in the State Wildlife Department’s investigation after 14 people, including four police officers and personnel, were detained for allegedly involved in illegal hunting at the Sapulut Forest Reserve Area in Kalabakan, Tawau.

Hazani however confirmed that the Sabah police are assisting the State Wildlife Department in their investigation as the case is under the latter’s jurisdiction.

Hazani said this following comments made in social media claiming that police were interfering in the case after 14 men, including four police officers and personnel, were detained by Sabah Forestry Department at Danum Malia Imbak during a raid at Vivadaya logging camp, Sapulut Forest Reserve Area on March 14.

In the 12.44pm raid, the raiding team found animal carcasses including deer and pork meat that were believed caught illegally.

The raiding team also seized several firearms and five four-wheel-drive vehicles.

All the 14 suspects were then released on police bail at the request of the Wildlife Department after their statements have been recorded.

Hazani said a thorough investigation will be carried out on the four officers and personnel as the police are waiting for the full report from the Sabah Wildlife Department.

He urged the public not to make any speculation or spread false news that could damage the good image of Sabah police.

“Police will also not hesitate to take action against anyone found making false accusations and those caught will be investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation, and Section 233 (1) of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998,” he added.

Meanwhile, former State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew has called on the Sabah Wildlife Department to conduct a fair probe into reports that a former member of parliament was among those caught by State Forestry enforcement personnel for allegedly hunting in an area said to be restricted in the Maliau Basin.

The Tawau MP stressed that the rule of law must be upheld at all times whereby no one is above the law.

“All citizens are equal before the law, regardless of whether one is an MP or ex-MP. As leaders, political or otherwise, we must set a good example in safeguarding Sabah’s protected wildlife for posterity.

“In the interest of fairness, we hope there will be no cover-up of the Maliau Basin episode, and the State Wildlife Department will be impartial in its investigation into the case within the ambit of Sabah’s Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997,” Liew said in a statement on Wednesday.

She expressed concern about a media report that five sambar deer were also discovered with the “hunters” in the incident.

According to her, the sambar deer is protected under Schedule 3 of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997.

The sambar has been listed as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List Category since 2008.