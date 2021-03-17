Puspakom to assess need for a permanent base in Kapit

KAPIT: The Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) would review, from time to time, on the need for a more frequent visiting schedule and also the need to have a permanent base in Kapit once the vehicle volume in the district has increased.

In the spirit of cooperation, the centre would also consult Kapit District Council (KDC) to discuss issues pertaining to the matter.

This statement was issued by Puspakom Sdn Bhd in response to a news report published on The Borneo Post on March 6, headlined ‘High time for Kapit to have own Puspakom – District council chief’.

In the article, KDC chairman Lating Minggang highlighted the need for Kapit to have its own Puspakom, pointing out that the district had some 20,000 registered vehicles, and this number excluded those registered in other divisions in Sarawak.

According to him, Puspakom Sibu would assign its officers to Kapit once every two months to carry out vehicle inspections and other services, and these operations would take place at the Bletih Light Industrial Estate here.

In its response, Puspakom said in view of it operating a number of permanent inspection centres across Malaysia, it had also been providing site-inspection services on a scheduled basis in some low-vehicle population areas such as Kapit.

“Kapit is one of eight inspection sites where Puspakom runs such inspection services in Sarawak and at each site-inspection location, Puspakom extends the inspection services for two to three days – depending on the location of the inspection and the volume (of vehicles up for inspection).

“Puspakom believes that it offers sufficient time for its customers in such areas, enabling them to comply with the inspection’s requirements set by the authorities,” said Puspakom, adding that for its monthly schedule in Kapit, the vehicle inspection services would run for three days.

“Our sessions at Menuan Land District, Jalan Bletih in Kapit has adequate manpower being assigned, and we can inspect up to 130 vehicles per visit.

“On average, about 90 vehicles are being inspected in Kapit during each visit – meaning there should still be some surplus inspections available.” Puspakom also believed that the Kapit inspection site should be capable of providing services that would meet customers’ needs at the moment.

In addition, it stated that under the law, only commercial vehicles would need to undergo periodical inspections, and the current scheduled visiting arrangement should remain suitable to cater the vehicle’s volume in this locality.

“Vehicles like motorcycles and private cars do not need to undergo periodical inspections; therefore, the actual vehicles that require mandatory inspection should be lower than the number of registered vehicles (in Kapit).

“Neverthless, Puspakom is committed to providing efficient service to all its customers and we welcome all queries from the public,” it added.

For further clarification, contact Puspakom’s Communications and Customer Service Department via 03-5101 7000, or Live Chat via www.puspakom.com.my, or via [email protected]

Puspakom Sdn Bhd is Malaysia’s first and only comprehensive national vehicle inspection company appointed by the government to undertake all mandatory inspections for both commercial and private vehicles.

Incorporated in 1994, it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DRB-HICOM Bhd.

Every year, Puspakom performs more than three million vehicle inspections.

It has established a nationwide network of 54 full-fledged and well-equipped inspection centres complemented by more than 25 inspection visiting sites that provide vehicle inspection services in the nation’s less populated and rural areas.