Qing Ming festival gets green light from SDMC

KUCHING (March 17): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has allowed for the Qing Ming festival to be observed at cemeteries.

It said that this new directive is effective from March 20 to April 14 from 4am to 12pm.

The Qing Ming festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day in English, is a traditional Chinese festival where relatives of the departed would visit their resting places to clean their graves and headstones, with some offering food to the deceased and burning joss paper.

“The detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) can be found on the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) website,” it said in a statement.

MORE TO COME