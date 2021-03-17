Senior citizen jailed, fined over death of passenger

TAWAU: A 64-year-old man was sentenced to two years’ jail and fined RM5,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for causing the death of his passenger in an accident.

Magistrate Amir Shah Amir Hassan meted out the sentence on Mohammad bin Larassa to a charge under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) which carries two to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of not less than RM5,000 to RM20,000 upon conviction.

The judge also ordered the accused’s driving license to be suspended and disqualified from getting a driving license for a period of three years.

On September 16, 2019 at about 12.20 am at Merotai/Bombalai Road, the accused was driving his Perodua Kancil in a dangerous manner to other road users and caused the death of his passenger Efren Arojado Dizon, 46.

The accused suddenly entered the left lane at Pasaraya Mini Ekazuma, Kg Merotai Besar causing a motorcycle travelling from the opposite direction to crash into the front passenger side. The passenger died at the scene of the accident while the motorcyclist, Abdul Razali bin Saaibu, 21, was seriously injured.

In another Magistrate’s Court, Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus fined Bahar bin Basri, 39, RM5,500 in default three months’ jail and ordered the accused’s driving license to be endorsed with the conviction of the case for driving carelessly.

The accused was charged under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provided a fine between RM4,000 to RM10,000 or imprisonment not more than twelve months upon conviction.

On May 4, 2019 at about 2.40 pm, the accused was driving a lorry from Mile 17, Quion Hill Road to Ladang Sg Kawah and crashed into a Proton Saga FLX at Kg Serudong Baru junction injuring a 6-year-old girl. Investigation found the accused was driving fast and was unable to control his driving.

Both cases were prosecuted by prosecuting officer ASP Joan Lee.