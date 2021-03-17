Two staff at fun outlet, 36 customers fined for violating SOP

KOTA KINABALU: Two staff at an entertainment outlet and 36 customers were fined for violating standard operation procedures (SOP) early today.

State Crime Investigating (CID) officer from the Sabah Police Contingent (IPK), DSP Alhusin Halil said the operation, dubbed Ops Noda and Ops Cantas, was carried out at the entertainment outlet in Cyber Perdana Commercial Centre at about 1am.

Police investigation revealed the premises was operating with an expired licence.

Two employees at the premises were detained for further investigation, while 36 other people were fined for SOP violation.

Police will investigate the case under the Public Entertainments Ordinance 1958, said Alhusin.