UTP to construct first largest geological garden in Malaysia

SERI ISKANDAR: Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) is setting another milestone with the construction of the first largest geological garden in this country, known as UTP Geological Rock Garden (UTP-GRG).

UTP in a statement said UTP-GRG was slated to complete at the end of 2022.

“It will occupy an area of 44,550 square meters with a 1,100-meter pathway that connects to the five thematic geological periods surrounding the lake, that is furnished with the prehistoric landscape, rock boulders, fossils, dinosaurs’ models, together with several actual petroleum production equipment such as X-mas tree, wellhead, drilling rig and platform.

“Apart from the physical displays, UTP-GRG will also stand by the cutting-edge information hub equipped with digital library, VR and AR facilities,” it said.

To mark the start of construction, the first consignment of boulders of the rock garden was prolifically located at the lakeside area of the Seri Iskandar’s campus.

The first set of boulders, sponsored by Panchor Granite Quarry and Cement Industries of Malaysia Berhad (CIMA), comprising several unique black limestones and granite boulders from Negeri Sembilan.

“An upcoming tourism spot in Perak, the UTP-GRG is established with the objective to serve as an educational-tourism platform for the public.

In celebrating Malaysia’s rich geological heritage, UTP outlined that it is their vision to inculcate awareness among Malaysian youngsters and the public on the importance of geoscience in the development and progress of human civilisation.

Towards this end, UTP is also inviting organisations and or individuals to be part of this historical construction.

For more information, contact M.Noor Azahar Ibrahim at [email protected] or Dr Khairul Arifin Mohd Noh at [email protected] — Bernama