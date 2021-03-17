Women’s participation in decision-making in Sarawak still low – Fatimah

KUCHING (March 17): The participation of women in decision-making in the state is still low even though they have been entrusted to lead, said Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“Even though women have been entrusted to lead, their numbers are still too small. For example, only 16 persons or three per cent of women were appointed as community leaders and only 513 or nine per cent of women were appointed as ‘Ketua Kaum’ as of March 2021.

“In the State Civil Service, only 12 persons or 15 per cent of women are in the top management level while 47.19 per cent or a total of 1,840 women are in the management and professional groups. So far no women have been appointed to lead government linked companies (GLCs),” she said at the International Women’s Day celebration with the theme ‘Choose to Challenge’ that was launched by the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

Fatimah pointed out that even as women have access to education and a borderless world, as well as being involved in various sectors of state development, the fact is that Sarawakian women still face various constraints and challenges.

She noted some Sarawakian women are still plagued by issues such as poverty, domestic violence and child abuse which were found to have increased during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“There are still stigma and stereotyping that limit the involvement of Sarawakian women in certain fields. The voices of women are still not really heard because there are still many who are prejudiced towards the desire of women in wanting to jointly develop this state.

“In short, there are still many members of the society who have not yet embraced the aspirations and understood the aspirations of women as a whole,” she said.

Fatimah pointed out that the aspirations of women around the world are the same.

She said that with this year’s celebration theme “Choose to Challenge”, women as a whole want equal access and opportunity, full and active participation in decision making and empowerment and reject any form of discrimination against women.

“We are aware that there is still much to be done at the level of policy makers towards ensuring that the noble aspirations of women eventually become a reality that guarantees a more prosperous and harmonious life in the future.

“It is imperative that people at the level of decision-making must give ample opportunities and open the doors for meaningful participation of women,” she said.

Fatimah shared a list of views and aspirations highlighted by Sarawakian women at various levels in line with this year’s theme.

Among them are more representation of women in politics to help formulate policies that are more gender-sensitive; women with disabilities lack inclusivity in the economic sector and are also under-represented in all policies, programmes and decision-making process; women in Sarawak are still experiencing disparity in knowledge access and compounded by lack of digital literacy; gender inequality in filling senior positions in government departments is significant; lack of awareness on women health issues from puberty to menopause; lack of knowledge on mental and emotional abuse consequently many women are trapped alone to deal with such matters; codification of the minimum age of marriage under the ‘Adats’ (custom); and lack of empowerment of Non-governmental Organisations.

Having said that, Fatimah pointed out that women themselves also need to take action and strive to accelerate the process of realising these aspirations.

“We need two to tango, similarly we need two hands to clap. On this occasion, I would like to call on all Sarawakian women to continue to work hard to build their capacity with knowledge and skills as well as equip themselves in the field of leadership and social influence, and analytical thinking.

“Sarawakian women must also have superior personal qualities, courageous, resilient, flexible, smart to overcome stress and rise to face challenges in line with the demands of the digital age,” she said.

Fatimah believed that everyone should strive to be economically independent, especially the women.

As such she hoped that the Chief Minister would consider giving a special grant through the Sarawak Women and Family Department.

“Our hope and desire is that with the increase in the allocation, more women entrepreneurs from all over Sarawak will benefit and in turn help stabilise the economy of their families,” she said.

International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8 each year, aims to celebrate achievements, recognise the contribution and role of women in development as well as raise awareness of gender equality.

A total of 450 women across the state took part in the celebration virtually through Zoom application and livestream channels on Facebook and YouTube.

Also present were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, and Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Assistant Ministers Datuk Rosey Yunus and Datuk Francis Harden, and other invited guests.