11 schools in Sibu closed until March 26 as precaution against Covid-19

SIBU (March 18): The schooling session for 11 schools here will be postponed until March 26, said Sibu District Education Office (PPD).

In a notice posted on its Facebook page today, PPD Sibu said: “The schools listed will be closed until further notice after a discussion with Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC), Sibu Divisional Health Office (DHO) and PPD Sibu.

“SJK Methodist, SK Abang Ali and SK St Mary will be closed from March 19 till 26,” it added.

The other eight primary schools — SK St Rita, SJK Sacred Heart Chinese, SJK Uk Daik, SJK Chung Sing, SK Sentosa, SK Sungai Durin, SK Ulu Durin Kiba and SK Sungai Naman — where the schooling session was initially postponed until March 19, the closure will be further extended until March 26.

On Saturday, Sibu district education officer Ahli Chikba had said the schooling session for eight primary schools located in high risk areas here had been postponed until March 19, after having been assessed by and upon advice of Divisional Health Office.

He had said then other primary schools in the district would reopen on March 15.