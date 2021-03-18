99 Covid-19 cases detected in new Semuja immigration depot cluster

KUCHING (Mar 18): A Covid-19 cluster has been declared at the Semuja immigration detention depot for illegal immigrants in Serian today with 99 cases detected so far, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The Semuja Immigration Depot Cluster is one of two identified by the Health Department today with the other, Sungai Atap Cluster, in Meradong, which has 19 positive cases.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said all confirmed cases at the immigration were detainees.

MORE TO COME