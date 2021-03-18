Active case detection at Kampung Hilir gathers 982 samples for testing

SIBU (March 18): A total of 982 samples were collected from an active case detection (ACD) exercise at Kampung Hilir here today, said Sarawak Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He added that the exercise, which was conducted at the parking space at Jalan Masjid, next to An-Nur Mosque will continue tomorrow (March 19) and Saturday.

As for the two-day ACD exercise in Zone 15 (Sentosa) here, which began on March 16, Dr Chin said a total of 439 samples had been collected.

“So far only one positive (Covid-19 case) was detected.

“The second day’s (March 17) swab tests are still awaiting results,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Dr Chin said the department is still planning the ACD for zones Permai and Jeriah, after the exercise, which was initially slated for March 18 to 19, was postponed.

“Still planning as not many cases there in the past two weeks,” he pointed out.

On March 16, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said three new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak have emerged according to the State Health Department, bringing the number of active clusters in the state to 31.

Two of the new clusters, dubbed the Kampung Hilir Cluster and Jalan Sanyan Cluster were detected in Sibu district while the Nango Bulo Cluster was detected in Julau.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded one death and 303 new Covid-19 cases today, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

This state’s Covid-19 death tally climbs to 95 with the latest fatality, with the total number of cases now at 13,413 as of today.