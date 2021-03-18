Alena to release new album called ‘Sky Songs’

KUCHING: Sarawakian singer and songwriter Alena Murang will release her album soon and available for pre-order from now until March 26.

The album is an eight-track album featuring two instrumentals, one song in Kenyah, four songs in Kelabit and one in English.

Alena, who is also known as a sape’ songstress said her new album, entitled ‘Sky Songs’ introduces a new sound to her music.

It is also a follow-up to her first album entitled ‘Flight’ which was released in 2016.

“I am so excited for people to hear the new album because it is a new sound for me, with my band. I’ll leave it at that for now as a teaser for all of you to listen to,” she added in a press statement.

Inspired by the stories of her ancestors who lived in the skies and on earth, she intends to visualise the album as a journey of song through the cosmos; a song for the warriors who watch the mist rise on the morning of battle; a song of watching the clouds to tell of a good time to migrate; a song with lamentations of thunder and the moon.

According to Alena, the movement control order in Malaysia had slowed down the progress of the recording significantly, and much of the planning was done on Zoom with the band, and emailing tracks and ideas back and forth, and only went straight into the recording studio when situation permits, following Covid-19 standard operating procedures introduced by the government.

The production of the album is supported by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, and the Dayak Cultural Foundation Sarawak.

“You can now order Sky Songs, available in CD and cassette format, globally from KL-based Tandang Stores (www.tandangstore.com ) and Alena’s t-shirts and notebooks will be produced as merchandise too,” said the press statement.

Alena is currently on the road shooting a documentary in Sabah with the ‘Roads To Our Heritage’ team, interviewing traditional instrument makers of gambus in Brunei and the sompoton and sundatang in Sabah.

More updates on Alena can be found at her Facebook and Instagram pages.