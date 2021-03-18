CMO: No restriction against Sarawakian Christians to use ‘Allah’ word ever existed

KUCHING (March 18): The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) today reminded Sarawakians that there was never any restriction for Christians in the state to use the word ‘Allah’.

“There has never been restriction for Christians in Sarawak to use the word ‘Allah’ with respect,” read a statement issued by the CMO today.

It added that with reference to the various statements in the media on the ‘Allah’ issue, it has to be made clear that the GPS government from the time of former Chief Minister Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud to former Chief Minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem and now the current administration, the state policy on religious tolerance in Sarawak is consistent.

“The Muslims respect the Christians as much as the Christians respect the Muslims, and so forth with people of other religions.”

The GPS government will continue to defend and preserve Sarawak’s religious tolerance as it is the core unifying factor for the people in the state, the CMO added further.

“Our deeds in assisting other religions through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) is testimony to this.

“It is understandable that certain quarters who are merely pseudo-champions – to use Tok Nan’s phraseology – is politicising the issue in view of the impending state elections.”

“The GPS leadership trusts that the people will not be influenced by the tactic of casting doubt and aspersion on the government’s stance but continue to stand firm to protect religious unity in Sarawak,” the statement concluded.

The federal Perikatan Nasional (PN) goverment in which GPS is part of is in the midst of appealing against the March 10 High Court decision to allow a Melanau Christian, Jill Ireland, to practice her faith without discrimination and to use the word ‘Allah’ in Christian publications.