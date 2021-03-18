Thursday, March 18
Croc caught in Samalaju Industrial park drain

The metre-long crocodile in the drain.

SAMALAJU (Mar 18): A crocodile over a metre-long lurking in a drain at Samalaju Industrial Park has been caught yesterday.

A team of firefighters from the Samalaju Fire Station sprung into action after receiving a tip off at about 4.25pm.

Station chief Hashim Norshidi said six men, led by Mohd Alimun Talip, were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the location, they found a four and a half-feet long crocodile in a muddy and shallow drain,” he said.

He said his men caught the crocodile and tied it up before handing it over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation Bintulu for further action.

Firefighters tying up the crocodile before it was handed over to Sarawak Forestry Corporation.

