Croc caught in Samalaju Industrial park drain

SAMALAJU (Mar 18): A crocodile over a metre-long lurking in a drain at Samalaju Industrial Park has been caught yesterday.

A team of firefighters from the Samalaju Fire Station sprung into action after receiving a tip off at about 4.25pm.

Station chief Hashim Norshidi said six men, led by Mohd Alimun Talip, were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the location, they found a four and a half-feet long crocodile in a muddy and shallow drain,” he said.

He said his men caught the crocodile and tied it up before handing it over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation Bintulu for further action.