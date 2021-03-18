DAP KK launches mobile service van to better serve people

KOTA KINABALU: DAP Kota Kinabalu here yesterday launched its Unit Tindak mobile service van in a bid to better serve the people in the Greater Kota Kinabalu area.

The mobile service van was launched at the new DAP Sabah Headquarters near Jalan Kijang by DAP Sabah Advisor Datuk Jimmy Wong Sze Phin.

The service was announced in a joined statement by Chan Foong Hin, DAP Sabah Secretary cum Member of Parliament for P.172 Kota Kinabalu, Phoong Jin Zhe, DAP Sabah Publicity Secretary cum State Assemblyperson for N. 21 Luyang, Tan Lee Fatt, DAP Sabah Assistant Secretary cum State Assemblyperson for N. 19 Likas, and Jannie Lasimbang, DAP National Central Executive Committee Member, DAP Sabah Women Chief cum N. 25 Kepayan Assemblyperson at Kota Kinabalu.

“In conjunction with the 55th Anniversary of the founding of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), DAP Kota Kinabalu today launched a mobile service van for its Unit Tindak DAP Kota Kinabalu to better serve the people here in greater Kota Kinabalu,” said Chan.

“After the launch, the service van departed from the new office and made a road trip around Kota Kinabalu. We stopped by at about 16 locations to handover the 55th Anniversary t-shirts or party flags to our loyal supporters who have been there supporting the party for many years.

“The DAP Sabah Headquarters would be giving out 100 pieces of party flags to party supporters, first come first served, to hang in his or her office or residence in celebration and commemoration of 55 years from the Party’s founding, and that those interested can walk into the party’s premises at Jalan Kijang and request for the same,” he added.

Chan said DAP has come a long way since its registration by the Registrar of Societies on March 18, 1966.

Back in May 13, 1969, the then DAP Organizing Secretary, Lim Kit Siang, had come to Sabah under the instructions of the DAP national leadership with three objectives:

(1) To help independent Parliamentary candidates in Sabah, at the invitation of the Sabah Independents, (2) to urge the people of Sabah to vote in at least 12 Opposition Parliamentarians to deny the Alliance its two-thirds majority to change the Malaysian Constitution at will to the detriment of Malaysian interests, and (3) to form DAP Branches in Sabah. As can be seen, the DAP has already left its footprints in Sabah as early as 1969.

He said the first DAP MP elected in Sabah was Fung Ket Wing, in 1978 as the Member of Parliament for Sandakan and Fung successfully defended the seat for three terms till 1990.

“In 1986, apart from Sandakan, DAP Sabah also won three more federal parliamentary constituencies, namely Tawau, Gaya and Tanjung Aru, for a total of four seats in the Dewan Rakyat,” he said.

“This is a record that is unbroken till today as DAP Sabah only has three seats after entering into a political coalition with Pakatan Harapan and Warisan,” he added.

Chan said, in 1990, all four DAP MPs lost in a friendly match with PBS, including Fung Ket Wing who contested in Gaya against Philip Yong Chiew Lip when both parties formed a loose coalition together with Semangat 46 to challenge Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Fung eventually left the DAP after a dispute within the party, but he continued to support DAP candidates in Sabah during the recent Sandakan by-election in 2019,” he said.

“The 1990 to 2008 period was when DAP Sabah had experienced a downturn as Sabahans moved their support to other parties such as PBS, SAPP and LDP, even at federal level.

“When PBS eventually joined BN in 2002, leading to BN having another stranglehold on power and the two-thirds majority to change the Malaysian Constitution and redraw electoral boundaries at will, up until 2008,” he added.

Chan said the resurrection of DAP Sabah happened in 2008, when one Member of Parliament (MP) and one state assemblyman were elected, even under circumstances where there were multiple corner fights with other opposition parties.

He said Jimmy Wong, first elected in 2018 in Sri Tanjong, was the first DAP State Assemblyperson ever in Sabah.

“In fact, he was the sole opposition member in the Sabah State Assembly between 2008 to 2013,” said Chan.

“The DAP achieved another milestone when it had managed to win four state seats and also saw its first native State Assemblyperson elected, Dr Edwin Bosi in Kepayan. Apart from Sri Tanjong and Kepayan, the DAP had also won Likas and Luyang in 2013.”

He added, in 2013, DAP Sabah had also recaptured the Sandakan parliamentary seat after losing it in 1990, electing the late Datuk Stephen Wong as MP.

Chan said, in 2018, DAP Sabah managed to achieve the best result in its history with the highest number of elected representatives in the party’s history, namely having won three parliamentary seats of Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan and Tenom, and winning the six state seats of Likas, Luyang, Kepayan, Tanjong Papat, Elopura and Sri Tanjong.

He emphasized, for the first time ever, DAP Sabah became part of both federal and state governments.

“We have also managed to break the perception that the DAP is a male-dominated party that serves only the Chinese and urban dwellers by winning Tenom, which is a rural seat and installing lawyer Noorita Sual, who also happened to be the first Murut woman MP,” he said.

“Another elected State Assemblyperson is Jannie Lasimbang, a Kadazan iron lady who has been actively playing her leading role in social movements such as Bersih.

“State elected representatives of Sabah DAP had been allocated two state ministerships and two assistant ministerships in the Warisan Plus Sabah state government. Its federal elected representatives were also appointed into federal statutory bodies such as the Labuan Port Authority and the Malaysian Cocoa Board.

“The collapse of Pakatan Harapan federal government due to defection, coupled with the downfall of the Warisan Plus state government after losing the state election last year, both is a painful experience for DAP Sabah, but we never gave up and continued to stay focused on our dream for a better and more equitable Federation of Malaysia where Sabah is truly an equal partner.

“Even though DAP Sabah is now back in opposition and no longer has much access to government allocations and funding, we endeavor to continue to serve our constituents faithfully, to the best of our abilities.

“Today’s launching of the Unit Tindak mobile service van is one of such services to the people here in greater Kota Kinabalu,” he added.