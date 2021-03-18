Do not issue inflammatory statements on Kalimah Allah issue — IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador yesterday reminded all politicians and the public against issuing any inflammatory statement on the Kalimah Allah issue.

He said all parties should place their trust in the country’s judicial system in resolving the issue.

“All parties should remain calm and be patient and avoid themselves from issuing any statement that could offend others.

“…we can see that there are certain quarters who are taking advantage of the situation. As a law enforcer, I will not allow this issue to be blown out of proportion,” he said during a programme with IGP, aired live on Sinar Harian’s official Facebook yesterday.

Abdul Hamid also warned of stern action against anyone inciting or provoking the people on the Kalimah Allah issue.

On March 10, the High Court here ruled that Christians nationwide can use the word ‘Allah’ and three other Arabic words, namely Baitullah, Kaabah and solat, in their religious publications for educational purposes. — Bernama