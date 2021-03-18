Five employers under probe for failing to provide proper accommodation

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Labour Department has opened five investigation papers on five employers under the Minimum Standard for Housing Accommodation and Facilities of Employees Act 1990 (Act 446).

Its deputy director-general (operations), Wan Zulkifli Wan Setapa, said the employers had failed to provide proper accommodation for their employees.

“Once all investigations are completed, we will present it to the court for further action.

“At the moment, only one company has taken action for not applying for a certificate of residence from the Labour Department,” he said during an inspection at a food factory in Likas today.

Also present was Deputy State Secretary Datuk Masnah Matsalleh.

Meanwhile, Wan Zulkifli said as of March 17, the Labour Department together with other agencies had inspected 1,091 accommodations provided by 298 employers.

“These accommodation are for 5,316 local workers and 4,893 foreigners.

“From the inspections, we have identified 1,756 offences and we have recommended and instructed the said employers to comply or face action,” he said.

Wan Zulkifli said the inspection, among others, is also to curb the spread of Covid-19 due to overcrowded accommodations which can create clusters.

“We also urged employers to go through the proper channels when applying for employees’ accommodation.

“Living quarters without approval and do not meet the set standards are considered illegal and action will be taken against these employers,” he said.

He added that warning letters will be issued to the employers and they have 14 days to rectify the problem to provide a better, safer and healthy living environment for their employees, or face a summons of up to RM200,000.