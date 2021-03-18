IOI agrees return of 5,000ha of NCR land to Tinjar villagers

MIRI: A meeting here yesterday saw an agreement reached for the return of 5,000 hectares of native customary rights (NCR) land by IOI Corporation, to villagers in Tinjar represented by 11 community leaders and longhouse chiefs.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said the community leaders and longhouse chiefs had accepted the company’s offer to return land in Long Teran, Long Labing and Long Lapok from the provisionally-leased area under its Pelita Plantantion Sdn Bhd in Tinjar.

“This could only be achieved with engagement from the reputed company which recognised NCR rights and civil society, arriving at this agreement which involved the Iban, Berawan, Penan, Kayan and Kenyah communities in Tinjar.

“This proves that land already inside the PL (provisional lease) can still be taken out if there is genuine NCR ownership,” said Penguang, who is Marudi assemblyman.

He thanked IOI Corporation, Miri Resident’s Office and everyone who had worked diligently towards achieving the amicable solution, which he said was the first such agreement in Baram.

He also proposed that perimeter survey under Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code be carried out by the Land and Survey Department for the 5,000 hectares to be gazetted as community reserve.

“This is to ensure that outsiders don’t take the land away, and I will leave it to the community to work out the demarcation of the respective borders,” he added.

Yesterday’s meeting was chaired by Acting Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohamad Yusuf and attended by longhouse chiefs from Long Jegan, Long Tabing, Long Tuyut, Long Teran Baru, Long Teran Kanan A, Long Teran Kanan B and two Penghulus, among others.

There were 365 registered claimants and other individual claims to the disputed land which started when IOI-Pelita began planting in 1998 after the provisional lease was issued by the state government in 1996.

Yesterday’s resolution was the result of more than two years of engagement by both parties.

Penguang meanwhile disclosed that another company, Mega Mashyur Pelita Bakong Sdn Bhd, had also excised 375 hectares in Nanga Seridan and another 95 hectares in Long Sepiling, Tinjar for the respective communities.