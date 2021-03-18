Khairy receives Sinovac vaccine, first in Malaysia

REMBAU (March 18): National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today became the first recipient of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Minister received his first dose of the Chinese-produced vaccine at 1.30 pm at the Rembau Hospital.

He arrived at the hospital at 1.25 pm and went through the required process at five stations at the Vaccination Centre (PPV) before receiving his jab, administered by Rembau Hospital matron Salha Abd Samad.

The first of the five stations was for symptom and temperature screening, followed by registration at the second, third was for consultation and consent, fourth to receive the jab and finally the observation process.

Also receiving their Sinovac shots were 10 Negeri Sembilan-based frontliners.

Khairy earlier this month said that the country would receive 100,000 doses of the ‘finished’ Sinovac vaccine on March 15 followed by a second batch of the same amount on March 22.

The national immunisation programme themed ‘Protect Oneself, Protect Everyone’, is to be implemented in three phases from Feb 24, with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin being the first in the country to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. — Bernama