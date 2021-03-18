KPDNHEP plans to introduce special online business license

PUTRAJAYA (March 18): The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) plans to introduce a special online business licenseas a measure to protect consumers from becoming victims of scammers or online fraud.

Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said through the license, sellers would be subject to conditions while consumers would be able to make online purchases without worrying about the legitimacy and reputation of the traders.

Rosol said the special license would be enforced after amendments were made to the Consumer Protection (Electronic Commerce Transactions) Regulations 2012 under the Consumer Protection Act 1999.

“This special online business license is one of the effective measures to combat scammers and we will try to enforce this licence immediately,” he told reporters after attending the Consumer’s Choice Award here today.

Based on KPDNHEP records, he said the number of complaints on online transactions last year showed an increase of 11,510 complaints compared to 5,414 in 2019.

Rosol said the risk of fraudulent online transactions can be avoided by checking the seller’s bank account number before making any money transfer.

For example, he said the Royal Malaysia Police Commercial Crime Investigation Department has a website and application known as ‘Semak Mule CCID’ for users to make an initial check such as the seller’s bank account or telephone number.

Meanwhile, Rosol said the National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) was also developing a mobile application called ‘idenfic’ to enable users to identify and report fraudulent accounts via a few simple steps.

“The app will record user reports against the scammer’s bank account so that other users can be informed of the case and avoid being scammed through the same account.

“At the same time, this app will also be able to verify authentic, reliable and reputable sellers as well as increase the confidence of potential buyers,” he said. — Bernama