KPDNHEP to implement pilot retorts to extend lifespan of surplus food

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is in the process of implementing a retort technology pilot project to save and extend the lifespan of surplus food that are still good and untouched from the hotel and catering industry.

Its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the pilot project for the retort initiative would be implemented at Hotel Seri Malaysia, Perlis and Hotel Primula, Terengganu this year.

“It will be extended to other hotel and catering industry players as one of KPDNHEP’s innovative measures to help the needy,” he said in a speech in conjunction with the appointment of the Food Bank Malaysia Programme’s (PFBM) lead strategic partner (RSU) here yesterday.

Nanta said the PFBM could be strengthened with the appointment of non-governmental organisations and companies as RSUs as the implementation of the food bank programme required cooperation, volunteers, and did not give significant financial implications to the government in order to succeed.

He said the appointment of the RSUs would optimise the joint use of assets and logistics facilities between the KPDNHEP and RSU, increase the volunteer resources of the food bank programme as well as optimise the source of surplus food donations.

“The involvement of NGOs and companies with extensive expertise and experience in operating food banks would improve the effectiveness of PFBM,” he said.

PFBM is one of the initiatives implemented by the government since 2018 to help reduce the cost of living of the people as well as reduce the issue of still-edible food wastage.

According to Nanta, until January 2021, a total of 624,445 household members have benefitted from PFBM, including the Student Food Bank Programme which was introduced at 25 public higher education institutions nationwide. — Bernama