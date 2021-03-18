Less than 100 turn up at ACD in Sentosa

SIBU: Active case detection (ACD) for Covid-19 contact-tracing continued at Zone 15 yesterday, which was held at Forest Reserve carpark in Sentosa.

Like the day before, less than 100 people turned up to take the test and the whole exercise, which started at 9am, was over by 11am.

Zone 15 covers Jalan Bukit Lima Timur and all its lanes, Jalan Belatok and all its lanes and Jalan Sentosa and all its lanes.

Sentosa Timur Resttlement Phase 2 was under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCP) for two weeks (Feb 27 to March 12) following high number of Covid-19 cases detected there.

The situation has largely improved lately, with only two cases reported on March 16.