Mechanic in Sibu loses RM41,980 to loan scam on Facebook

SIBU (Mar 18): A 45-year-old mechanic here has lost RM41,980 to a non-existent housing loan allegedly advertised on Facebook.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the victim saw the loan advertisement on the social network site on Feb 28 and was immediately interested in applying for RM40,000 to pay his housing loan.

“He commented on the advertisement and not long after that, he was contacted by an individual named Vincent. The victim was later informed that his loan was approved but he need to make payment for processing fees,” he said in a statement today.

Stanley said the victim then transferred a total of RM41,980 in 14 transactions to seven different accounts from five banks.

“He first transferred RM980 for insurance coverage on March 4 followed by second payment of RM2,000 for opening of account on March 5. His last payment was made on March 15 where he transferred RM5,000,” he said.

The victim only realised he was scammed after he still did not receive the loan although he had settled his payment, he said.

He had lodged a police report.

Police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.