Mukah reverts to yellow zone after only 15 Covid-19 cases recorded in past two weeks

KUCHING (March 18): Mukah District reverted to a yellow zone from orange status today after recording only 15 Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

This leaves Samarahan, Sri Aman, Bau and Sarikei as orange zone districts after they recorded a total of 118 cases in the past two weeks, he said.

“Song, Serian, Subis, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu however remained as red zones with a total of 2,508 local infections in the past 14 days,” the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said in a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Uggah added, Selangau, Dalat, Limbang, Telang Usan, Tanjung Manis, Kanowit, Belaga, Lundu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pusa, Asajaya, Beluru, Saratok and Sebauh remain classified as yellow zones with a total of 103 cases recorded in the last 14 days.

Nine other districts — Marudi, Pakan, Matu, Lawas, Daro, Simunjan , Lubok Antu, Tebedu and Kabong — are classified as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

On another note, the police have issued two compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations in Sarawak in the last 24 hours, where one was in Kuching and another in Miri.

Over the same period of time, the Ministry of Local Governments has seized a business premise under the Miri City Council for SOP violations.