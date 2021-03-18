NRD: Police report required to register home births, stillbirths

KOTA KINABALU: A police report is now required to register births and stillbirths that take place at home.

National Registration Department (NRD) Sabah director Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin in a statement today said this was for added security.

“This new procedure requires all applicants for registration of birth and stillbirth that occur at home (not at the hospital or clinic) to report the birth to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) before going to the NRD office.

“Applicants are then required to bring the police report to the nearest NRD office, along with the Birth Registration Application Form (Form A),” the statement read.

Previously, all births and stillbirths that occur at home did not require the applicant to make a police report. The statement explained that this new procedure was to enhance security on issuing identification documents.

For further inquiries, call the NRD Sabah Customer Service Office at 088-488 300, or 088-488 301, or 088-488 365.