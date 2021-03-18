Peter Anthony fails in bid to transfer case to KK

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony’s case for alleged falsifying of documents will be heard at the Sessions Court here next month.

This followed a decision by High Court Judicial Commissioner Datuk Aslam Zainuddin today in dismissing Peter’s application to transfer the case from the Sessions Court here to the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin said Peter’s application was dismissed because the High Court here had no jurisdiction to transfer the case to Kota Kinabalu.

“Therefore, hearing of the case will be at the Sessions Court here from April 5 to 9 and from April 19 to 23,” he told reporters when met after the hearing.

Wan Shaharuddin said the prosecution would likely call 12 witnesses, including former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, former Chief Justice Tun Zaki Tun Azmi and former Treasury Secretary -General Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah.

Peter, who was in court today with his lawyer, Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, filed the application last Jan 6 on grounds that some of the witnesses in the case are in Sabah.

It was also because he had been charged with five other charges in the Kota Kinabalu Special Corruption Court and his movement from Kota Kinabalu to Kuala Lumpur was limited.

Peter, 50, was charged as the managing director of Asli Jati Engineering Sdn Bhd with falsifying a document with regard to a purported collaboration with Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) to fund and set up an M&E technical training centre via direct negotiation in July 2014.

The offence, under Section 468 of the Penal Code, was allegedly committed at the Office of the Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister at the Federal Government Administrative Centre, Putrajaya, on July 17, 2014.

He faced a jail term of up to five years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Peter also faced an alternative charge with using false documents as genuine to finance and set up an M&E centre at the same place and date, under Section 471 of the Penal Code.

In June last year, the Warisan vice-president was also charged with money laundering involving RM8.75 million and criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM15 million in cases filed at the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court, in connection with the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) land deal. – Bernama