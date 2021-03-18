Pledging loyalty to Anwar, Miri MP claims attempts made to lure him out of PKR

MIRI (Mar 18): Miri MP Dr Michael Teo today revealed that there have been multiple attempts to lure him into leaving Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) but he had refused to abandon the party and its president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a statement today, the PKR vice-president for Sabah and Sarawak alleged to have received various offers over several months from certain parties who are trying to undermine the democratic process in the country.

“Too many have betrayed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Keadilan and the rakyat over the past 21 years. However, I will never be part of this group of traitors and will stand firm with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Keadilan, no matter what challenges lie ahead, “ he said.

Dr Teo said his unwavering and principled position to remain with PKR and fully support Anwar was based on the latter’s fight for truth, democratic reform and social justice for all..

“My personal standard conviction remains strong and I reaffirm here that under no circumstances will I be coerced or bought by any party,” he said.

Dr Teo , who joined the party 21 years ago, said the party president, his wife and former deputy prime minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and his family has suffered much over the decades in their relentless struggle for reforms and justice for all in Malaysia.

He strongly believes that Anwar is the only leader with a formula to deliver Malaysia from the current economic, health and socio-political chaos that has engulfed the nation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, corruption and weak governance.

Calling on party members and supporters to remain firm in their support for Anwar, Dr Teo said PKR remained highly relevant as a multicultural, inclusive party that champions the needs of the people.

He said PKR would transform the nation and ensure that social justice, healthcare, education and economic development were enjoyed by the masses, and not just the elite few.

PKR has been hit by recent defections, including its former state chief, Larry Sng, and founding member Dr Xavier Jayakumar, who had shifted their support to the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.