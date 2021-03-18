Police ops to nab motorists with illegally modified exhausts hits 342 summonses so far

KUCHING (March 18): A total of 342 summonses have been issued for illegally modified vehicle exhausts which have been deemed as a nuisance to the public in the last 17 days of the statewide police operation.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said 212 of the summonses were issued to motorcycles, 122 were issued to cars and eight others were for other types of vehicles.

He revealed that 8,786 vehicles were inspected throughout the operation period.

The Modified Exhaust (Noise) Special Operation conducted nationwide started on March 1 and is scheduled to last until March 31.

“As of Wednesday (yesterday), we have conducted around 200 roadblocks throughout the state, and around 8,786 vehicles were inspected, comprising of 3,089 motorcycles, cars (3,091) and other types of vehicles (2,606).

“From the total, the police have issued 342 summonses for the loud exhausts throughout the special operations which started on March 1,” he said in a statement here, today.

“For other traffic offences, around 1,739 summonses have been issued, among which were plate number summonses which does not follow the specification (210), ‘fancy’ plate numbers (193); vehicle structures modifications (276) and others,” he said.

He added that the police also confiscated 58 motorcycles and a car for further investigation under Section 64 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the Environment Department (DOE) who were both involved in the joint operations, issued their summonses for offences under the respective departments.

“Under these departments JPJ issued 37 summonses whereas DOE had issued five summonses,” he said.

The police also reminded the public that owners or drivers of vehicles that have been fitted with illegal exhaust modifications can be punished with a jail term of up to six months, or conviction of the offences could also be slapped with a fine of up to RM2,000.