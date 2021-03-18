Puspakom centre for Limbang approved, site acquisition ongoing

LIMBANG (March 18): The Ministry of Transport Malaysia has given the green light to build a computerised vehicle inspection centre (Puspakom) in Limbang to better serve the people in northern Sarawak, said its deputy minister Datuk Hasbi Habibolah.

He said the geographical constraints of Limbang and Lawas district necessitated the need to set up this centre, especially when the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic which has restricted cross-district movement.

Commercial vehicle owners are hard pressed to get their vehicles inspected in Limbang and Lawas during the travel restrictions imposed by Malaysian and Brunei during this Covid-19 pandemic, as such inspections are carried out by mobile teams deployed from Miri branch.

He said the government had intended to set up a Puspakom branch in Limbang at the new site of the Road and Transport Department office at the Limbang new township.

“The site acquisition is already ongoing,” he said .

The deputy minister told the media this after presenting 36 food baskets from his service centre to families undergoing home quarantine at Limbang Prison quarters today.

Accompanying him were Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang and Limbang District Officer Superi Awang Said.

Meanwhile, Limbang District Council is also applying for a parking space for heavy vehicles in Limbang and the site would be about a kilometre away from the town centre.

This project would be funded by Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) and provide a proper parking area for heavy vehicles which are usually parked along the side of the roads in town currently.

The lack of such parking spaces in Limbang has affected traffic flow and damaged roads in commercial areas and parks in residential areas where such heavy vehicles are parked.