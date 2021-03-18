‘Sarawak Eye’ strikes gold in creative awards competition

KUCHING: Local magazine ‘Sarawak Eye’ recently won the Gold Award in the 2020 MUSE Creative Awards competition, an international creative award hosted by International Awards Association in the United States.

Its entry on the history of Sarawakian Chinese, titled ‘Xiananyang’, was among 4,618 submissions from 57 countries.

In congratulating Sarawak Eye on its win, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the magazine had done well in representing Sarawak and Malaysia.

“Xiananyang is a Sarawak legacy that is precious to the nation. This is not only a local brand that exhibits an outstanding quality, it is also a respectable effort to preserve culture through recording the authentic and precious history of multiracial Sarawak,” he said after a press conference here yesterday.

He said he was pleased to see the passion Sarawakians have for the arts, adding that by incorporating this passion into tourism, Sarawak’s identity and culture can be seen by the

world.

The MUSE Creative Awards is an international competition catered to professionals from the creative and design industries, who help foster new horizons for their industries.

Under the administration of the International Awards Associate, MUSE Creative Awards is judged by a panel of professionals who have received accolades in international settings.

IAA oversees awards and recognition programmes, assembles judging panels, and sets rigorous standards for both competitions.