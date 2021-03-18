SCC provides low-interest financing for businesses

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Credit Corporation (SCC) provides financing facilities with low interest rates to aid businesses with cash flow constraints, said its chairman Datuk Dr Yee Moh Chai.

As a government agency, Yee said SCC has the responsibility to help the government stimulate the economy which has been affected by the movement control order (MCO) implemented to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this in a courtesy call by Sabah Labuan Motion Picture Traders and Entertainment Association (Slamptea) led by its president Peter Chow here on Wednesday.

Chow and six other individuals representing entertainment outlet operators, film producers and event planners have voiced out the issues faced by members of Slamptea due to the Covid-19 pandemic since March last year.

On loan facilities to local film producers, Yee pledged to formulate a comprehensive mechanism and measure to help the industry through suitable financing packages in light of the growing creative industry in Sabah.

Yee, who is also the honorary life advisor of Slamptea, hoped that the association under the leadership of Chow would continue to assist its members during these trying times and support the government’s effort to achieve zero Covid-19 cases and revive the country’s economy.

Also present were SCC chief executive officer George Tulas, chief operations officer Chang Kok Kien, Slamptea deputy president John Soon, secretary Chester Pang, entertainment outlet representative Kent Lim, film producer Sam Hondou and Sabahan artiste Yu Tian Long.