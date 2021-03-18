SDDMC starts Mass Active Case Detection exercise today

SIBU: Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) will begin the Mass Active Case Detection (ACD) for Kampung Hilir folks today at the parking space at Jalan Masjid (next to An-Nur Mosque)

SDDMC coordinator Dr Annuar said the swab testing conducted from 9am until 1pm today will be carried out in stages to avoid overcrowding.

He said the stages are first from 9am until 10am (for house No.1 – No.40), followed by 10am until 11am (house No.41 – No.80), 11am until noon (house No.81 – No. 120) and noon until 1pm (house no. 121 – No.148).

“So, I urge everyone to come according to the time slot to avoid overcrowding and to avoid possible infection,” he said during his daily Facebook live stream on Covid-19 updates yesterday.

He said ACD will continue until Saturday for the rest of the residents in the surrounding areas.

On Friday, he said ACD will be conducted for those staying at Kampung Datuk Lama and Jalan Masjid (9am until 10am); Kampung Pa’Dris, Jalan Alu-Alu, and Sungai Bakong (10am until 11am); and Kampung Baharu from 11am until noon.

On Saturday ACD will be conducted for the residents at Lorong Nanas and Lorong Lang (9am until 10am); Lorong Isau (10am until 11am); and Lorong Bangau from 10am until 11am.

Meanwhile, he said out of 13 cases reported in Sibu yesterday, six were in Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) area, four in Sibujaya and three cases in Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

He said the daily cases in Sibu Division is unpredictable.

However, if based on weekly basis, he said the cases in Sibu had shown a decline starting week 7 since the outbreak.

“We are now at Week 11 since the outbreak in Sibu. The highest case recorded in Sibu was in Week 7 which was 715 cases in that week. This was when there was an outbreak in Sibujaya.

“Then, we see from the chart, there is a decline in cases every week after Week 7, although it is not a sharp decline,” he said.

He hoped Kampung Hilir Cluster will not contribute to any more positive cases in Sibu and urged everyone not to mingle around for the time being.