Seven recognised with special award at International Women’s Day do

KUCHING: The state-level celebration of International Women’s Day 2021 yesterday saw seven women presented with the Special Recognition Award for their contribution in various fields.

The award reflects the Sarawak government’s recognition of women in the state who contribute in fields such sports, education, film-making and more.

One of the recipients was Associate Professor Dr Ida Fatimawati Adi Badiozaman who is the Head of Design and Art at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak’s Faculty of Business, Design and Art.

In expressing her gratitude at being given the award, Ida Fatimawati hoped it would be an inspiration to other women, especially in empowering education.

“This is a huge honour and I am very touched to receive it alongside other great women. With the theme ‘Choose To Challenge’ this year, it is very appropriate, especially in terms of women’s empowerment.

“As an educator, I will continue to provide a platform for educational access to all levels of society,” she said when met at the ceremony which was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Last year, Ida Fatimawati was awarded the 2020 United Nations Women Malaysia’s Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Award for the Community and Industry Engagement Category.

Another recipient was arm wrestler Abigail Kee Zing Ning, who described the award as a very meaningful recognition by the government.

She said she was very proud to have been able to contribute to the state and did not expect to receive the award.

“To excel, we must have a high level of dedication to achieve the goal. Failure is not the end point for us but the starting point to our next success.

“I am also grateful to my parents who encouraged me to achieve my goals,” she said.

For film producer Joanne Lai Ing Jing, the award was unexpected and she is very grateful to the government for appreciating her contribution.

A multimedia design graduate from Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, Lai said she did not expect a video she had produced would gain international recognition and also contribute to the good name of the state.

“To me, the field of multimedia may not be at a high level in Sarawak but I believe it will be there in the future. For the women out there, believe in yourself that we are also capable like the men in this field especially,” she said.

The other award recipients were musician Alena Murang, Miss Universe Malaysia 2020 Francisca Luhong James, young animators Macgres Sawet and Nabiatul Dania Zulfiqa, and Professor Sharifah Rafidah Wan Alwi.