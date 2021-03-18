Singapore seeks more business with Sarawak food producers

KUCHING: Singapore, via the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (STATOS) is calling for large and small Sarawak food manufacturers to register their products with STATOS, free of charge, for the chance to seal lucrative export/import deals with Singapore as world economies begin to reopen in 2021.

“There is tremendous interest among many Singapore food importers in fresh and processed products from Sarawak. Singapore is continually seeking alternative sources of food supplies and both Sarawakians and Singaporeans share similar food tastes,” said Chew Chang Guan, STATOS chief executive officer.

“This is why STATOS strongly encourages Sarawak-based food producers to contact us and try to grab the trade opportunities in Singapore, with the help of STATOS’ free business and marketing services. We pledge to work with and help Sarawak companies that seek international success,” he said.

There is hope the world will experience an economic turnaround, fuelled by mass COVID-19 vaccinations that will eventually restore consumer spending in 2021and beyond, according to some analysts and market watchers, he added.

STATOS’ services include introducing proactive Sarawak entrepreneurs to potential buyers and importers from Singapore, and working with our entrepreneurs to achieve market acceptance for their export-ready products.

Exporting products to another country can be quite challenging at first, which is why STATOS is keen to help home-grown companies to ‘go international’. STATOS can assist to eradicate or ease this barrier to export trade, said Chew. Food businesses need to know what products are in demand in Singapore or where there are joint venture opportunities. STATOS is here to guide you once you have registered with STATOS.

To date, the top in-demand STATOS’ services are online business matching for Sarawak companies to meet potential Singapore buyers, advice on product certifications, marketing, business processes in Singapore, webinars and sharing sessions on how to be export-ready.

“On this note, please look out under this website, www.statos.com.sg for STATOS & Sarawak Business Federation coming webinar on ‘Exporting Sarawak Food Products to Singapore – What you need to know’, 28 April 2021, starting 10 am,” said its manager for trade and investment, Kenny Lau.

“When travels permit, STATOS will resume our site inspections by bringing importers from Singapore to Sarawak to meet our members, to tour their production sites and discuss joint venture opportunities, said Chew. Some potential investors are also waiting to visit areas of interest such as our agro parks. For Sarawakians, this is an opportune time to get ready.”

STATOS is still expanding its services. Last December, STATOS launched a product promotion scheme, named the Promotion Assistance Scheme In Singapore or PASS, which co-funds marketing, advertising, in-store product promotion, and awareness campaigns in Singapore for eligible Sarawakian applicants.

Of the slew of success stories to date, the highlights are commercial deals inked for a wide array of Sarawak products, ranging from the iconic Midin vegetable and Sarawak Laksa paste, to seafood (i.e. Tilapia, Patin, Empurau and frozen prawns), and snacks (i.e. noodles and banana chips) on top of authentic Sarawak pepper, palm sugar, honey, and beverages.

Profitable opportunities to cater to Singapore’s 5.8 million inhabitants are ripe, since market research reveals that the nation’s consumers will part with hard earned cash for fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, dairies, snack items and seasonings.

For Sarawak, this positive situation is reinforced by Singapore, which currently imports 90% of its nutritional food supplies from overseas.

To register free of charge and work with STATOS for some trade opportunities, please log on to https://statos.com.sg/, call +65 9176 8163 or email [email protected]