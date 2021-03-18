Tanker with RM1.8 mln diesel detained in Labuan

LABUAN: The Labuan Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs office detained an oil tanker laden with 800,000 litres of diesel worth RM1.8 million in Labuan waters on March 17.

Its enforcement chief, Anual Kannari said the tanker was found in a suspicious manner by his enforcement officers during a joint operation with the Labuan marine police.

The diesel-laden tanker was detained about 2 pm for an offence under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for keeping subsidised diesel without a licence, he said to Bernama today.

Anual said eight crew members, aged between 20 and 45, were on the tanker and their statements were recorded to facilitate investigation. – Bernama