2 local men arrested for allegedly smuggling 5 Indonesians into the state illegally

KUCHING (March 19): Two locals who are alleged to have smuggled illegal immigrants into the state were arrested in Jalan Kampung Raso, Lundu near here yesterday.

Sarawak General Operations Force Commander SAC Mancha Ata said the suspects, both aged 25, who acted as “tekong darat” for the illegal immigrants, were nabbed during ‘Op Benteng’ at around 5.20am.

He said his men tailed the suspects after spotting two cars being driven by them.

“The move led my men to find five Indonesian men who attempted to board the suspects’ cars, and they immediately conducted a raid.

“It was later found that the five Indonesians did not possess any valid travel documents, and that they had entered Malaysia through an illegal route,” he said in a statement today.

According to Mancha, the two men, who hail from Saratok, along with the illegal immigrants have been detained at the Lundu District Police headquarters for investigation.

“They will first be taken to Lundu Hospital for Covid-19 swab tests,” he said.

The case is being investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and the Immigration Act 1959/63.