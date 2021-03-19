28 months’ jail, fine for harassing radio presenter

KOTA KINABALU: An unemployed man, who claimed to have known a Sabahan female radio presenter since 14 years ago at a Sunday school and also liked her, was jailed for a total of 28 months plus RM2,000, in default, two months’ jail for sending “obsence” emails and possessing pornographic photos in his cellphone last year.

On the first charge, Jonathan Johar F. Ginunggil, 39, was sentenced to 16 months’ jail and fined the said amount after he admitted before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie to a charge under Section 509 of the Penal Code.

The charge stated that the accused had sent the said emails to the 28-year-old victim in Penampang on November 6, 2020.

The offence carries a jail term of up to five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

On the second charge, the accused received another 12 months behind bars after he pleaded guilty before Lovely Natasha Charles to having obscene photos in his phone at the Crime Investigation Division of Penampang police station on November 12, 2020.

The charge was under Section 292 (a) of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to three years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The facts of the case stated that the victim had lodged a police report about receiving the said emails from a man whom she knows.

Investigation revealed that on November 6-8, 2020, the victim had received emails everyday when she was in Penampang and they were obscene emails which were sent to her repeatedly.

The accused also included religious elements in the emails and also sexual harassment emails as if the victim had relationship with the accused.

The accused also took the victim’s pictures, the picture of her child and family from social media for his own use.

On November 11, 2020, the victim received an email from the accused containing his daily religious activities and asked the victim to stay with him.

The accused assumed that the victim was his.

Further investigation showed that both the accused and the victim had known each other 14 years back when both of them were attending a prayer ceremony in a church.

In pleading for leniency, the unrepresented accused said he liked the victim and claimed that he already knew the victim long time ago which was 14 years ago, and said that he had no bad intention against the victim.

Earlier, when his first charge was heard, the accused said he had an appointment at a mental hospital on April 1 and claimed that he is still undergoing treatment there.

The prosecution then tendered a report from the mental hospital stating that the accused was fit to enter plea.