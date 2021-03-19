2H2020: Mavcom receives 1,403 Covid-related refund requests

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) received 1,403 requests from consumers for refunds related to Covid-19, in the second half of 2020.

Its ninth Consumer Report published yesterday, stated that 75 per cent of the total requests were about refunds and delays in refunding. It said the top three complaints (62.8 per cent) against airlines were processing of refunds, flight cancellations and flight rescheduling.

“As for the airports, complaints were mainly concerning the airport facilities and security,” it said.

Mavcom in its report said AirAsia recorded the highest number of complaints totalling 196, during the half year period, followed by Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia X with 105 and 57, respectively. A total of 428 complaints were filed from July 1 to Dec 31, 2020, of which 99.3 per cent involved airlines, while 0.7 per cent were against airports.

“This translates to 45.3 per cent reduction from 783 complaints lodged during the corresponding period in 2019,” it said, adding that 98.3 per cent of the 428 complaints were successfully resolved and closed.

The report indicated that 59 per cent of complaints received from July 1 to Dec 31, 2020 resulted in the airlines reversing their initial decision and producing a resolution that was more equitable or satisfactory to consumers than what was initially provided by the airlines.

“This represented an increase of eight per cent as compared to the corresponding period in 2019,” Mavcom said.

Various initiatives were undertaken by Mavcom to strengthen and amplify awareness of air travel rights, to continuously ensure high service quality levels at airports nationwide.

“Twenty out of 28 service quality elements have been implemented at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 throughout the Movement Control Order period that began on March 18, 2020,” it said. — Bernama