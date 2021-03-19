33 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 33 new Covid-19 cases with zero new clusters on Friday, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state’s official Covid-19 spokesperson said that Keningau recorded the highest number of cases with eight followed by Kalabakan (six) and Tambunan (five).

“Ranau has been reclassified from an orange zone to a yellow zone,” he said in a statement.

Masidi further disclosed that no new Covid-19 deaths were recorded on Friday.

“A total of 79 Covid-19 patients in Sabah recovered from the virus,” he added

Separately, a total of 39,359 people in the state have received the Covid-19 vaccine, as of Friday.