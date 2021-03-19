Bus firms sign 2-year deal to receive subsidy under ISBSF

MIRI: Eleven bus companies in Sarawak have signed a two-year agreement with the federal government enabling them to receive subsidy payments through the Interim Stage Bus Support Fund (ISBSF).

The companies are Petra Jaya Transport, Biaramas Express, Bau Transport Company, City Public Link Bus Services, Lanang Road Bus Company, Rejang Transport, Sungei Merah Bus, Teku Road Bus Company, Miri Transport Company, Miri City Bus and Miri Belait Transport Company.

The agreement signing ceremony held at Miri Islamic Complex here yesterday was witnessed by state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Also present were Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (CVLB) Sarawak director Razami Mohamad Jamali, representing the federal government, and the board chairman Ripin Lamat.

Lee disclosed that the federal government has allocated RM5.6 million for the 11 eligible stage bus operators under ISBSF this year.

He emphasised that the ISBSF implemented by the federal government would complement the RM1 Flat Rate Bus Fare Programme being implemented by the state government.

“We hope that with these funds and assistance, the bus companies in Sarawak will no longer face losses in operating costs and bus services will continue as we are looking at developing bus services in the state.

“We also hope that the bus companies will be able to repair, repaint and refurbish their buses even if their buses are old to make them more comfortable for passengers while we are planning to acquire new buses in the future,” he said in a press conference after the agreement signing ceremony.

Lee revealed the total number of people commuting by bus throughout Sarawak from May to December last year was 1,232,118, with 364,760 in Kuching, 479,138 in Sibu and 388,220 in Miri.

“On the average, per month the number of passengers commuting by bus in Sarawak is 65,000, 80,000 and 69,000 in Kuching, Sibu-Sarikei, and Miri respectively.

“So, we can see that the figures are quite substantial, and we hope with these subsidies, our bus companies will increase their frequencies in the hope that the number of passengers using buses will increase,” said Lee.

Lee also urged the people to practise the ‘Park and Ride’ concept to reduce traffic congestion and for a cleaner environment.

“I notice here in Miri at Permyjaya, there is one lady who will park her car at the carparks near the shophouses, then use bus to go to town to work and come back by bus and stop at the bus stop. This is what I call ‘Park and Ride’, park your cars, and ride the bus. So, we would like to encourage this.

“We are planning to have proper parking places for these people in the future, for them to park their cars and jump on the buses to town.

“This will help to reduce traffic congestion and at the same time also will lead to cleaner environment with less cars on the road. This is what we would like to see, this is the main objective of encouraging more people to use public buses,” said Lee.

“But we want our public buses to improve their services, they must be reliable, they must be punctual and comfortable.

“Miri will be having smart bus service at RM1 flat rate bus fare where these buses will be equipped with free Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (IoT) and so on, so this is the beginning and first step in the promotion on the use of public buses,” he added.