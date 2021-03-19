CM receives final jab of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today

KUCHING (Mar 19): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today received his second, and final, Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine dose at the Indoor Stadium here.

He arrived at the stadium at 2.58pm. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Sarawak Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He showed his vaccination information sheet on the MySejahtera app to the medical personnel before the jab to confirm.

He received the jab first, followed by Awang Tengah, Dr Sim and Dr Chin.

The vaccine was administered by the Petra Jaya health clinic nurse Iffah Marcelina Peter Chanyi, assisted by nurse Juliet Tijun.

On Feb 26, Abang Johari received the first dose of the vaccine at the Petra Jaya health clinic here.

Abang Johari officially launched Sarawak’s vaccination programme at Stadium Perpaduan on Feb 27. The programme will be carried out in three stages and the state government aims at completing it in August this year, instead of February next year under the national plan.

The first phase is expected to end on March 31, covering a total of 97,161 frontliners.

Upon completion of the first phase, the second and third phase of the state’s vaccination programme will start from April 1 until Aug 31.

The second phase will cover 929,435 individuals from the elderly and high-risk group namely those with comorbidities whereas the third phase will be administered to 992,834 individuals who are aged 18 years and above.

Several vaccination centres would be set up across the state including public health facilities, selected private health facilities, community halls and selected old folks homes.

A total of 2,019,431 Sarawakians are eligible for the free Covid-19 vaccinations, as well as some 200,000 non-Sarawakian citizens, expected to cover approximately 80 per cent of the state’s population to achieve herd immunity.

According to the vaccine information sheet in MySejahtera, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would be administered in two doses three weeks or 21 days apart.

Meanwhile, Dr Chin in a statement on Feb 24 advised those who have yet to sign up for the free vaccination programme to do so through the MySejahtera app on their smartphones, or go to the nearest district offices or through their community leaders and Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK).

Those who signed up through MySejahtera will be notified on the day and location to receive their vaccination on their smartphone through the app’s notifications, and those who signed up manually would be given an appointment card or would be notified via a phone call.

For further inquiries, the Sarawak Health Department can be contacted via telephone at hotline numbers 082-473275, 473276, 473304, 473320, or 473345.