Coach Hakimi emphasises talent identification in players selection

MIRI: Selection of players in football is normally associated with evaluation of their potential by the coaches during trial sessions.

While most players have been exclusively measured on their performance, Sarawak United FC III (SUFC III) assistant head coach Mohamad Hakimi Man is setting his criteria mainly on talent.

He however said the selection criteria may vary among coaches based on their experience.

“Many coaches prefer to look at performance during open selection, but for me, I prefer to look at the player’s talent which could be further polished, as talent-polishing is the work of a coach,” he said.

According to Hakimi, the SUFC III’s selection process is not solely on players’ performance in the trials.

They also keep a lookout for talent, their physical capacities as well as speed and mental agility during matches.

Hakimi said that he had observed many players in Indonesia and Thailand to learn techniques of identifying new, inexperienced players whose talent can be further developed.

“If compared to players from sports schools, of course they (from sport school) will show better performance during trials.

“But we cannot push aside talents of rural players such as those from Sungai Asap, Belaga, Marudi, Kuala Baram, Long Akih and so on as their talent may not stand out during the selection session.

“However the players may have good physical as well as talent which we can consistently polish.

“Their performance may be different, but most importantly, they have the talent,” he said.

Hakimi added that players from rural areas who met the criteria will be given priority during trials.

“The rest depends on the coach’s experience and ability to shape and polish up the talent,” he pointed out.

He said that he is committed to continuously scout young players from rural areas who have the potential to make it big in the sport.

“Our target is to produce national players from among Sarawakians in the under 19 and under 21 categories in the next three years,” he said.

Hakimi guided Sarawak women’s team to win the Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup title in 2017.

He also led Miri to victory in the 2016 Sarawak Youth Cup.

In 2018, Hakimi was in charge of the Sarawak U18 team and finished second in the MSSM U-18 football championship.

He was also the head coach of Miri FA in Bolasepak Rakyat League.

With his vast experience in football and working with SUFC III head coach Pengiran Bala, he is confident in bringing a new revolution in the sport at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, the full list of players who made the selection cut will be announced on April 6.

selectedchosen in preference to anotherMore (Definitions, Synonyms, Translation)