Covid-19: Sarawak tops daily case numbers for entire country with 407 cases

KUCHING (March 19): Sarawak recorded a new daily high number of cases with 407 cases and one death today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 13,820, and death toll to 96,” said Uggah at the Covid-19 daily update at the old State Legislative Assembly building today.

The number of cases in Sarawak today is also the highest in the country, according to data released by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The previous highest single day tally of cases in Sarawak was on Feb 24, with 353 cases.

The 96th death involved a 55-year-old local man who tested positive on Feb 27 via active case detection (ACD) at a high risk area.

“He received treatment at Sibu Hospital but his health deteriorated and he passed away on Mar 18. He had no comorbidities,” he added.

Of the new cases, Serian had the highest with 140 cases, followed by Sibu (65), Miri (49), Betong (40), Bintulu (26), Sri Aman (23), Kuching (19), Samarahan (11), Kapit (10), Song (6), Subis (5), Meradong (4), Lundu (3), Julau (2), Kanowit (2), Dalat (1), and Limbang (1).

“The cases in Sibu, Betong, Kuching, Bintulu and Kapit has shown a downward trend this week; the same with the situation at longhouses in Sarawak. A total of 320 longhouses were locked down to curb the spread of Covid-19 and as of today, only 56 of the longhouses were still in lockdown,” said Uggah.

The remaining 264 had their lockdown orders lifted after the Covid-19 situation was brought under control, he said.

The cases in Serian involved 138 detainees at the Semuja Immigration Depo, one case was detected via an ACD and one is a healthcare worker at Serian district. All 140 were asymptomatic, and placed at the Semuja Immigration Depo quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC)

Sibu came second with 65 cases, of which 49 were from ACD, 12 from voluntary screenings, three involving the Kampung Hilir Cluster, and one healthcare worker.

Miri recorded 49 cases, 36 from ACD, 11 involving Jalan Merpati Cluster, one from voluntary screening, and one symptomatic patient.

Betong had 37 cases involving the Jalan Muhibbah Cluster and three from ACD.

Bintulu’s cases consist of 18 from ACD, six from the Jalan Tanjung Cluster and two symptomatic patients.

Sri Aman had 15 cases from ACD and eight involving the Semuja Immigration Depo Cluster.

Kuching had 15 cases from ACD, two involving the Emperoh Jambu Cluster, one from voluntary screening, and one healthcare worker.

Samarahan had nine cases from ACD, one involving the Emperoh Jambu Cluster and one from voluntary screening.

Kapit has six ACD cases, three involving the Gelong Cluster and one from voluntary screening.

Song district’s all six cases involved the Begalak Cluster while Subis had three from the Sena Cluster, one ACD and one symptomatic patient.

Three cases in Meradong were from ACD and one involving the Jalan Sanyan Cluster.

All of Lundu’s three cases were from ACD, while Julau’s two cases involved the Nanga Bulo Cluster. Kanowit’s two cases were symptomatic patients, while Limbang and Dalat’s sole case each were from ACD.

Meanwhile, the state still has 2,654 active Covid-19 cases who were still under going isolation and treatment at PKRC and hospital wards throughout the state.

“A total 183 people have recovered and discharged today. Sibu Hospital had the highest number of recoveries at 74, followed by Sarawak General Hospital (35), Bintulu Hospital (28), Sarikei Hospital (17), Kapit Hospital PKRC (8), Miri Hospital (8), Betong PKRC (7), Mukah PKRC (5) and Serian PKRC (1).

“This brings our recoveries and discharge to 11,022 people or 79.75 per cent of total cases in Sarawak. A total of 411 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases and none awaiting lab test results,” he said.