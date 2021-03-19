Dr Noor Hisham: 1,576 new Covid-19 infections today

KUALA LUMPUR (Mar 19): Malaysia recorded 1,576 new Covid-19 cases today, up from yesterday’s 1,213 cases.

In an update on Twitter, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the country’s cumulative cases to 330,042.

“There are 1,996 who have recovered, bringing the cumulative active cases to 14,360,” he said.

Two deaths were recorded today, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 1,225.

Of the new cases, 1,565 were local transmissions, while 11 were imported cases.

Sarawak overtook Selangor as the state with most new cases, at 407.

Selangor recorded 348 cases, followed by Penang with 182 cases, Kuala Lumpur with 175 cases, Johor with 137 cases and Perak with 100 cases.

As for the remaining states, Melaka recorded 54 new cases, followed by Kelantan with 52 cases, Negri Sebilang with 41, Sabah with 33 cases, Kedah with 25, Pahang with 13, Terengganu with six, Labuan with two, and Putrajaya with one

None was detected in Perlis. – Malay Mail