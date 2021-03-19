Dr Sim: Don’t be skeptical or choosy about which Covid-19 vaccine to get, as all approved by WHO

KUCHING (March 19): Sarawakians have been told not to be skeptical and wary of the type of Covid-19 vaccines that will be administered to them by Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim said the vaccines procured by Malaysia had been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“We are aware that some people are wondering which vaccine is better and vice versa. All vaccines that we procured are approved by the WHO that come with efficacy of up to more than 50 per cent,” he said during a working visit to SJK Chung Hua Bako in Kota Samarahan near here today.

Dr Sim, who is advisor to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), said Sarawakians should not miss out on the opportunity to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

He reminded them that the vaccination served as a protection against the virus.

According to Dr Sim, Sarawak is facing some challenges in its Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

He said the state had to acquire an adequate supply of vaccine doses to cover its rural areas including various longhouses and settlements.

He added that the state also needed to achieve its target of getting at least 70 per cent of the population to be vaccinated.

To achieve such a target, he felt that public acceptance of the vaccines mattered.

“At least 70 per cent of the population is a challenge for us and so far about 1.2 million Sarawakians have registered and another 2.2 million are expected to register voluntarily for the vaccine,” he pointed out.

Dr Sim said Sarawak also needed sufficient manpower to continue implementing its vaccination plan state-wide.

“We need a lot of manpower to ensure that the vaccines that have been received are administered to the people in both urban and rural areas,” he added.