Fatimah: Social Work Professional Act will help protect children from abuse

KUCHING (Mar 19): The proposed Social Work Professional Act will strengthen the country’s system to protect children from abuse, said Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“We read every day in the papers of children being abused, including sexual abuse, but rarely does the public stop to consider the skills needed to help such children. Assessing their needs; supporting them while they find their way in life and working with their family members falls to social workers within the Department of Welfare.

“Similarly for adults subjected to domestic violence. The proposed legislation is very much needed to ensure that only those with the suitable professional training will be appointed to such tasks,” she said in a statement today, while welcoming the announcement by the federal government that this legislation was in the final stage of drafting.

Fatimah pointed out that social workers, wherever they are employed, are dealing with highly sensitive, personal issues and it is crucial they adhere to the professional code of ethics of this internationally recognised profession.

“The Act will ensure that they are fully trained, registered and accountable to the public in the same way counsellors are regulated.

“We are fortunate in Sarawak that we already have a degree course for aspiring social workers at Unimas and have also opened up a step-by-step path to professional qualification with the newly established diploma offered by the Methodist Pilley Institute in Sibu,” she said.

Fatimah also noted that this Act would help these local students secure employment where they are needed and most importantly help improve service design and implementation as they bring their knowledge, skills and ethics to addressing the various social problems society faces.

“Part of professional social workers way of working is developing skills in the wider community, for instance how to care for an ageing population. They work in partnership with volunteers and others addressing such social issues at the community, family and individual level.

“Therefore ensuring those employed in social work posts are equipped with professional skills will help others to also play their part in developing a caring society effectively responding to varied needs. My ministry is fully supportive of the federal government plans,” she said.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is in the final stage of drafting the Social Work Profession Bill.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said that the bill was being drafted to recognise social work as a profession where those in the profession would be required to register and issued with certificate by the Social Work Profession Council.

“The formulation of the bill is important to face social challenges and to safeguard the welfare and well-being of the people, especially children, women, the vulnerable senior citizens, people with disabilities and the needy,” she was quoted as saying.