Fire razes 8-door longhouse, private house in Bario

MIRI (Mar 19): An 8-door longhouse block and a private house in Pa Derung, Bario were razed to the ground in a fire that struck in the wee hours today.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, but it left 21 people homeless, said Zone 6 Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong.

He added that information obtained from the village headman found that the fire broke out at about 1.30am and the entire longhouse was on fire.

“The incident has been reported to the police and SEB (Sarawak Energy Berhad) and several of their officers had gone to the scene.

“The Bomba team from the Marudi Fire and Rescue Station and an investigation team from Zone 6 Miri will go to the location to investigate the cause of the fire,” said Law in a statement.

The victims were housed temporarily at the village church house, added Law.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Mulu assemblyman Dato Gerawat Gala said it is fortunate that everyone in the longhouse were evacuated in time and were safe.

Gerawat said upon being informed, he had informed Miri Resident office, Bomba and the Welfare Department to mobilise emergency assistance for the affected families.

“I have also called SAO Edwin in Bario, Penghulu Robertson Bala and KK Caleena Pasang of Pa Derung to mobilise local relief assistance for the victims. The police in Bario has gone to the site with SAO Edwin and KK Caleena Pasang early this morning.

“I have also informed (Baram MP) YB Anyie Ngau who has instructed his office to give immediate financial assistance. Cr John Terawe also informed me that Miri City Council are arranging to send assistance in the form of food and household items by land to Bario for the fire victims today,” he said.

“I am going to Bario at 12pm today with Bomba and the Welfare Department to deliver immediate assistance and meet the victims to assess the situation and their immediate needs. Dr Philip Raja, president of Rurum Kelabit Sarawak is going with me,” he added.