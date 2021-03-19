KGBS: Subsidy for buying smart phones a positive step towards closing digital gap

SIBU: The RM300 subsidy initiative for buying smart phones for B40 households with school-going children under the Prihatin Network Programme is a step forward in bridging the digital gap, said Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS).

In a statement yesterday, KGBS also lauded the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that the allocation for the Prihatin Network Programme had been increased to RM2 billion and it would be launched in May.

When unveiling the RM20 billion Strategic Programme to Empower the People and the Economy (Pemerkasa), which was aired live on television Wednesday, Muhyiddin appealed to telecommunication companies to offer affordable internet packages and continue to provide additional data quota.

This comes under the ‘Reducing Digital Gap’ initiative, one of the 20 strategic initiatives under Pemerkasa.

On this, KGBS president Ahmad Malie said: “KGBS welcomes the RM300 subsidy initiative to buy devices for those eligible to receive the ‘Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat’ (BPR) as announced by the YAB Prime Minister when unveiling Pemerkasa recently.

“KGBS is confident that this subsidy can alleviate the burden of the parents concerned to buy a suitable device to meet the needs of their children.

“At the same time, KGBS considers this subsidy initiative as a first step by the government to ensure that all citizens regardless of socio-economic level have a device to help their children’s learning.”

In this regard, KGBS also hoped that parents will make good use of this subsidy.

“KGBS is hoping for parents to make the best use of this facility for the benefit of their children’s learning,” he pointed out.

Additionally, KGBS also welcomes the government’s efforts to implement initiatives to reduce the digital divide among the people.

“Therefore, KGBS hopes that these initiatives can be made a reality immediately in order to meet the needs of the people who always desire excellent internet access as well as to be able to improve their

socio-economic standing,” he said.

He added that KGBS is confident that the implementation of these initiatives will definitely bring benefits in building up high-tech citizens in line with global development.